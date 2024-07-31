Unity Software Unusual Options Activity

High-rolling investors have positioned themselves bullish on Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's important for retail traders to take note. \This activity came to our attention today through Benzinga's tracking of publicly available options data. The identities of these investors are uncertain, but such a significant move in U often signals that someone has privileged information.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 12 options trades for Unity Software. This is not a typical pattern.

The sentiment among these major traders is split, with 83% bullish and 16% bearish. Among all the options we identified, there was one put, amounting to $61,690, and 11 calls, totaling $1,997,947.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $12.0 to $27.0 for Unity Software over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Unity Software's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Unity Software's significant trades, within a strike price range of $12.0 to $27.0, over the past month.

Unity Software 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $4.45 $4.4 $4.45 $12.00 $445.0K 11 1.0K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $3.55 $3.5 $3.55 $13.00 $354.6K 38 1.0K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $3.35 $3.3 $3.35 $14.00 $335.0K 670 1.0K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/16/24 $2.95 $2.94 $2.95 $14.00 $275.2K 219 1.0K U CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/09/24 $2.41 $2.39 $2.41 $14.50 $233.7K 0 1.0K

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Unity Software, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Unity Software Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 3,729,176, with U's price up by 0.8%, positioned at $16.3. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Unity Software

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $33.5.

An analyst from Wedbush has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $33.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

