Unity Software (U) Soars 6.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Unity Software Inc. U shares soared 6.6% in the last trading session to close at $27.86. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 4% gain over the past four weeks.

Unity Software is benefiting from the strong early performance of its AI-powered ad platform Unity Vector, growing adoption of Unity 6 across users and double-digit subscription revenue growth, while positioning itself for profitable expansion by shifting toward high-margin services.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.26 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +18.8%. Revenues are expected to be $425.02 million, down 5.4% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Unity Software, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. And a stock's price usually doesn't keep moving higher in the absence of any trend in earnings estimate revisions. So, make sure to keep an eye on U going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Unity Software belongs to the Zacks Internet - Software industry. Another stock from the same industry, nCino NCNO, closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $28.8. Over the past month, NCNO has returned 5.1%.

For nCino, the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $0.13. This represents a change of -7.1% from what the company reported a year ago. nCino currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

nCino Inc. (NCNO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.