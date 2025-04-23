Unity Software (U) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $20.59, changing hands as high as $22.08 per share. Unity Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of U shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, U's low point in its 52 week range is $13.895 per share, with $30.88 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.50.

