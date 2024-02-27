Unity Software (U) Q4 Earnings Top Estimates, Revenues Rise Y/Y

Unity Software U reported fourth-quarter 2023 adjusted earnings of 23 cents per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 19 cents. The reported figure compared favorably with breakeven earnings in the year-ago quarter.



Revenues of $609.27 million beat the consensus mark by 13.57% and jumped 35.1% year over year.

Quarter Details

Revenues from Grow Solutions (52.4% of total revenues) jumped 26% year over year to $319 million. The figure lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 9.08%.



Industries (beyond games) represent 23% of the total Create Solutions revenues compared with 19% in the fourth quarter of the prior year.



Create Solutions revenues (47.6% of total revenues) increased 47.21% year over year to $290 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 56.23%.



Gross profit on a non-GAAP basis climbed 46.87% year over year to $522.7 million in the reported quarter. However, gross margin expanded 2,291 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 85.8%.



Selling and marketing expenses flared up 9.57% year over year to $123.47 million. General and administrative expenses rose 1.48% year over year to $60.06 million. Research and development expenses declined 6% year over year to $153.5 million.



Unity Software reported a non-GAAP operating profit of $185.64 million compared with the year-ago quarter’s profit of $20.7 million.

Balance Sheet and Cash Flow

As of Dec 31, 2023, cash & cash equivalents and restricted cash were $1.604 billion.



Cash flow from operations was $72.1 million in the reported quarter against net cash used in operating activities of negative $49.06 million in the year-ago quarter.

Guidance

Unity Software projects first-quarter 2024 revenues between $415 million and $420 million. The company estimates revenues to decline in the range of 15-16% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $45 million and $50 million.



For 2024, U expects revenues between $1.76 billion and $1.8 billion. The company estimates revenues to decline in the range of 17-19% year over year.



Adjusted EBITDA is estimated between $400 million and $425 million.

