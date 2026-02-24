Unity Software (U) Price Target Decreased by 27.02% to 35.30

The average one-year price target for Unity Software (NYSE:U) has been revised to $35.30 / share. This is a decrease of 27.02% from the prior estimate of $48.37 dated February 1, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $18.18 to a high of $56.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 106.08% from the latest reported closing price of $17.13 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 847 funds or institutions reporting positions in Unity Software. This is an decrease of 58 owner(s) or 6.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to U is 0.36%, an increase of 5.06%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.95% to 380,223K shares. The put/call ratio of U is 0.42, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silver Lake Group, L.L.C. holds 34,735K shares representing 8.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Sc Us holds 31,920K shares representing 7.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,932K shares , representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 27.57% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 18,370K shares representing 4.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,424K shares , representing a decrease of 11.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 3.67% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 15,486K shares representing 3.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,214K shares , representing a decrease of 17.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in U by 6.10% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 14,057K shares representing 3.25% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,045K shares , representing an increase of 0.09%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in U by 8.62% over the last quarter.

