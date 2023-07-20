Unity Software (U) Launches Beta for visionOS Integration

Unity Software U recently introduced the beta program for visionOS, which incorporates access to Unity PolySpatial. This integration allows creators to develop experiences that operate within visionOS, utilizing the impressive capabilities of Apple AAPL Vision Pro.



The combination of Unity Software's innovative PolySpatial technology with Apple's RealityKit-managed app rendering ensures a consistent and seamless user experience, aligning Unity-created content with other apps in visionOS.



The company collaborated closely with Apple to provide support for visionOS and PolySpatial, enabling users to enjoy their favorite Unity apps in all new spatial environments made possible by Apple Vision Pro.



With the launch of visionOS' beta program and the incorporation of Unity PolySpatial, creators gain the ability to develop fresh and innovative experiences or adapt existing ones for visionOS. Creators can preview their creations directly from the Unity Editor to Apple Vision Pro, allowing for swift iteration.



The new authoring workflows streamline the process of seamlessly blending content with the real world, while robust input tools enable users to control their content naturally with just their eyes and hands on Vision Pro.

Unity Software Inc. Price and Consensus

Unity Software Inc. price-consensus-chart | Unity Software Inc. Quote

Unity’s Recent AI Initiative to Attract Big-Ticket Customers

The company has been actively investing in AI recently. This move is expected to attract big-ticket customers.



Customers generating more than $100,000 has been growing in the past few quarters. This trend is expected to continue in the upcoming quarter.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Customers generating more than $100,000 in the current quarter is pegged at 1356.25, indicating year-over-year growth of 25%. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $2.1 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 51.01%.



Shares of Unity Software have decreased 69.6% in the past year compared with the Zacks Computer and Technology sector’s decline of 42.5% in the same period due to macroeconomic headwinds and execution in the critical business segment.



U has introduced a specialized AI marketplace within the Unity Asset Store, offering carefully curated solutions to expedite AI-powered game development and gameplay improvements. With the recent launch of Unity Sentis and Unity Muse, developers can now access an expanding array of AI tools, including Unity Verified Solutions, community-built solutions and emerging AI technologies. This centralized AI marketplace streamlines the process for Unity developers, making it quicker and more straightforward to discover relevant AI solutions for their projects.



The company recently unveiled Unity Industry, a collection of optimized products and services tailored for enterprises in various sectors, such as manufacturing, infrastructure, energy and retail. These offerings enable businesses to create and implement interactive real-time 3D experiences on multiple platforms, including web, mobile, PC and augmented reality. With Unity Industry, enterprises can build and deploy immersive experiences that engage users on any device.



Unity Software, being a leader in creating and growing real time 3D content, wants to maintain its position in the market with its recent efforts.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Currently, Unity Software carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



Airbnb ABNB and Adobe ADBE are some better-ranked stocks from the broader sector which investors can consider. Currently, ABNB sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) and ADBE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Shares of Airbnb have gained 70.2% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ABNB’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $9.52 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 13.3%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 78 cents per share, which has remained unchanged over the past 30 days.



Shares of Adobe have surged 56.6% year to date. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ADBE’s 2023 revenues is pegged at $19.31 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 9.67%. The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at $3.97 per share, which has increased by 2 cents over the past 30 days.







