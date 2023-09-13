News & Insights

Markets
U

Unity Software Slips After CEO Sells 2000 Shares

September 13, 2023 — 11:31 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the real-time 3D content creator's President and CEO John Riccitiello sold 2000 shares. Riccitiello has sold more than 50,000 shares in the past year.

Currently, shares are at $36.49, down 6.36 percent from the previous close of $38.97 on a volume of 10,731,419.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.