Unity Software Slips After CEO Sells 2000 Shares

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) shares are declining more than 6 percent on Wednesday morning trade after the real-time 3D content creator's President and CEO John Riccitiello sold 2000 shares. Riccitiello has sold more than 50,000 shares in the past year.

Currently, shares are at $36.49, down 6.36 percent from the previous close of $38.97 on a volume of 10,731,419.

