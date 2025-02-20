News & Insights

Markets
U

Unity Software Q4 Loss Narrows, Shares Fall

February 20, 2025 — 08:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U), a games and interactive experiences platform, Thursday reported a narrower net loss on reduced operating expenses. Revenue for the quarter were down from the prior year.

Currently, shares are at $21.47, down 9.50 percent on a volume of 12,961,654 shares.

The quarterly net loss was $122.52 million, narrower than loss of $253.99 million a year ago.

On a per share basis, loss narrowed to $0.30 from $0.66 last year.

On average, analysts expected the company to report loss of $0.37 per share. Analysts estimates usually exclude special item.

Revenue for the fourth quarter declined 25 percent to $457.09 million, from $609.27 million in the fourth quarter 2023. The company said the decline was driven by its portfolio reset.

Analysts were looking for revenue of $433.47 million.

Looking ahead to the first quarter, Unity Software expects first quarter revenue of $405 to $415 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected to be $60 to $65 million.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.