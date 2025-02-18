Unity Software to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Unity Software U is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenues in the range of $422-$427 million.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter revenues is pegged at $431.77 million, indicating a 29.13% decrease from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark is pegged at a loss of 35 cents per share, which remained unchanged over the past 90 days. The figure suggests a 252.17% decline from the year-ago reported figure.



Unity Software surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average positive surprise of 67.21%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Earlier this year, Unity Software went through a portfolio restructuring to focus on core business areas – Create Solutions and Grow Solutions. As a result, revenues from non-strategic businesses dropped 84% year over year in the third quarter. This decline is expected to persist in the fourth quarter as the company continues to streamline its operations after the decline of its business operation verticals. The portfolio reset is likely to be a major factor driving the decrease in the revenues of the total company in the quarter under review.



Another major factor that is expected to impact the top line negatively in the to-be-reported quarter is the decline in revenues from one of their core businesses – Grow Solutions. Its revenues fell 5% year over year in the third quarter. This downward trend is expected to have continued in the fourth quarter. Various external factors, including negative macroeconomic conditions, reduced advertiser spend and competitive landscape have impacted the growth of Grow Solutions in the past and are likely to have continued affecting its growth in the quarter under review.



The company launched Unity 6 in October, the most stable and high-performing version of Unity to date. As Unity 6 gains traction, revenues from Create Solutions are expected to increase in the fourth quarter. Subscription-based revenues from Create Solutions grew 12% year over year in the third quarter, driven by higher pricing. This is likely to have continued in the quarter under review as well. The company also expanded beyond gaming and secured customers like KLM and Deutsche Bahn, which might have impacted its revenues positively for the fourth quarter.



The escalation of recent trade tensions between the United States and China is expected to have an adverse effect on Unity Software’s revenues in the fourth quarter. The company’s business operations in China constitute a significant part of its revenues, and ongoing regulatory restrictions on the gaming industry in China are expected to have limited revenue growth from that region in the to-be-reported quarter.

What Our Model Says

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is not exactly the case here.



Unity Software currently has an Earnings ESP of 0.00% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some companies worth considering, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings in their upcoming releases:



Autohome ATHM currently has an Earnings ESP of +7.27% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



ATHM shares have jumped 10.8% in the trailing 12 months. It is set to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 20.



Accel Entertainment ACEL currently has an Earnings ESP of +26.83% and sports a Zacks Rank #1.



ACEL shares have jumped 17.4% in the trailing 12 months. Accel Entertainment is slated to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 27.



Amer Sports, Inc. AS has an Earnings ESP of +6.56% and a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



AS shares have skyrocketed 94.1% in the trailing 12 months. Amer Sports, Inc. is scheduled to report its fourth-quarter 2024 results on Feb. 25.

