Unity Software to Post Q3 Earnings: What's in Store for the Stock?

Unity Software U is scheduled to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov 5.



The Zacks Consensus Estimate for third-quarter revenues is pegged at $447.59 million, indicating a 0.24% increase from the figure reported in the year-ago quarter.



The consensus mark for earnings is pegged at 17 cents per share, which remained unchanged over the past 90 days. The figure suggests a 154.84% increase from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Unity Software surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing once, with an average positive surprise of 20.2%.

Let us see how things are shaping up for the upcoming announcement.

Factors to Consider

Unity Software entered the third quarter of 2025 with robust momentum after a second-quarter inflexion point that saw its Vector AI platform deliver strong sequential gains in the Unity Ad Network. Advertising strength that built steadily through the prior quarter is expected to have carried into the third, supported by continued adoption of Vector’s optimization capabilities.



Product execution continued steadily, with incremental AI-assisted tools and editor upgrades rolled out in line with the company’s roadmap. The August launch of the Ad Quality tool for all publishers may have supported advertiser engagement, while the formation of an AI Council in late September reflected ongoing efforts to structure its longer-term innovation strategy. These initiatives helped sustain ecosystem participation, though near-term monetization benefits were likely limited.



However, Unity’s near-term performance likely remained mixed. While Vector-driven advertising continued to anchor growth, normalisation in broader ad spending and competition within mobile monetisation may have tempered overall momentum. Create Solutions' revenue is expected to have moderated after a one-time customer deal boosted the prior quarter and macro uncertainty could have affected renewal activity in certain enterprise accounts. Profitability likely stayed broadly stable, but ongoing investment in AI development and cloud efficiency initiatives may have limited near-term margin expansion.

What Our Model Says for Unity

Per the Zacks model, the combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat, which is the case here.



Unity Software currently has an Earnings ESP of +3.03% and a Zacks Rank #3. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Stocks to Consider

Here are some other companies worth considering, as our model shows that these also have the right combination of elements to beat earnings in their upcoming releases:



Fair Issac FICO has an Earnings ESP of +0.46% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Fair Issac is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Fair Issac’s fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at $7.34 per share, down by two cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 12.23% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Norwegian Cruise Line NCLH has an Earnings ESP of +0.74% and sports a Zacks Rank #1 at present.



Norwegian Cruise Line is set to report its third-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 4. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Norwegian Cruise Line’s third-quarter earnings is pegged at $1.16 per share, down by a penny over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 17.17% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.



Atmos Energy ATO has an Earnings ESP of +4.84% and carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present.



Atmos Energy Line is set to report its fourth-quarter 2025 results on Nov. 5. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 96 cents per share, up by two cents over the past 30 days, indicating an increase of 11.63% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

