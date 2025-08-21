Unity Software Partners With Globant to Enhance Global Tech Adoption

Unity Software Inc. U entered into a global partnership with Globant S.A., a digitally native company focused on reinventing businesses through innovative technology solutions, making the latter a Unity Service Partner Program member.



U stock inched up 1% during yesterday’s after-hours trading session, after the partnership announcement.

What Encompasses Unity Software’s New Partnership?

Through this strategic partnership and being a Unity Service Partner, Globant will be able to assist enterprises in accessing Unity Software's real-time 3D technology and digital asset management solution to accelerate product development, optimize operations and enhance customer engagement. Moreover, per this agreement, Globant will exercise a comprehensive training initiative through which it will certify its engineers and designers on Unity Software's platform.



The primary focus areas of this collaboration will include designing and deploying digital twins for manufacturing efficiency, immersive training tools for healthcare professionals, and next-generation visualization platforms for automotive and industrial clients to render high-fidelity, interactive, real-time 3D graphics.



Another perk of this integration includes Unity Software being able to leverage Globant’s market presence and expand into new commercial markets by integrating its products into enterprise technology stacks, supporting go-to-market strategies and co-developing tailored solutions for clients globally. The partnership is expected to extend across North America, EMEA and APAC.

Partnering Strategy Fueling Unity Software’s Prospects

The company is making partnerships a central pillar of its turnaround strategy, with management emphasizing that collaborations are not just about product adoption but about creating long-term growth opportunities. In the second quarter of 2025, Unity Software announced multi-year agreements with Tencent, Scopely and Nintendo, each designed to deepen integration across its Create and Grow platforms.



Beyond gaming, the company is also strengthening ties in industries like automotive and healthcare. Unity Software’s technology now underpins BMW’s 3D asset management system and is integrated into Mercedes-Benz’s operating system, while medical partners are leveraging its tools for advanced visualization.



By aligning its platform more deeply with leading players, the company could unlock steadier revenue streams and margin expansion. Accompanying this strategy, Unity Software’s focus on enhancing its digital platform capabilities through AI-driven offerings across its broader product portfolio is also likely to add to the tailwinds.

U Stock’s Price Performance

Shares of this California-based software development company have surged 65.5% in the past three months, significantly outperforming the Zacks Internet - Software industry, the Zacks Computer and Technology sector and the S&P 500 index.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Unity Software currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).



