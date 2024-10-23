Unity Software Options Trading: A Deep Dive into Market Sentiment

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Unity Software (NYSE:U), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in U usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Unity Software. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $210,560, and 6 are calls, amounting to $585,546.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $15.0 to $29.0 for Unity Software during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Unity Software's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Unity Software's whale trades within a strike price range from $15.0 to $29.0 in the last 30 days.

Unity Software Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume U CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/08/24 $0.93 $0.88 $0.9 $23.00 $405.0K 223 4.5K U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 05/16/25 $9.1 $9.05 $9.1 $29.00 $97.3K 202 11 U PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $3.7 $3.6 $3.6 $24.00 $50.4K 1.2K 317 U CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $3.25 $3.15 $3.15 $21.00 $48.8K 826 155 U CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $1.4 $1.36 $1.4 $25.00 $42.0K 12.5K 423

About Unity Software

Unity Software Inc provides a software platform for creating and operating interactive, real-time 3D content. The platform can be used to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The business is spread across the United States, Greater China, EMEA, APAC, and Other Americas, of which key revenue is derived from the EMEA region. The products are used in the gaming industry, architecture and construction sector, animation industry, and designing sector.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Unity Software, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Unity Software Currently trading with a volume of 2,268,795, the U's price is down by -0.66%, now at $21.07. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 15 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Unity Software

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $20.0.

An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Unity Software, which currently sits at a price target of $20.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Unity Software with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

