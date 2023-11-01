Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed the latest trading day at $25.08, indicating a -1.14% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.05%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.67%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.64%.

The company's shares have seen a decrease of 13.47% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 2.51% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.15, up 207.14% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $550.48 million, up 70.49% from the year-ago period.

U's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.56 per share and revenue of $2.16 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +236.59% and +55%, respectively.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.38% higher within the past month. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Unity Software Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 45.3. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 34.96.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 67, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

