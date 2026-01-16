Unity Software Inc. (U) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

In the latest trading session, Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $40.95, marking a -6.89% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.06%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.17%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.06%.

Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 1.26% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.88%, and the S&P 500's gain of 1.99%.

The upcoming earnings release of Unity Software Inc. will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 11, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.2, signifying a 166.67% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $490.23 million, up 7.25% from the year-ago period.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $0.82 per share and a revenue of $1.84 billion, signifying shifts of +148.81% and 0%, respectively, from the last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained steady. At present, Unity Software Inc. boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Unity Software Inc.'s current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 23.54, so one might conclude that Unity Software Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

One should further note that U currently holds a PEG ratio of 5.26. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. U's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.42 as of yesterday's close.

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 57, this industry ranks in the top 24% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Unity Software Inc. (U) : Free Stock Analysis Report

