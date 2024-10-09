Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $21.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.47% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.71% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 1.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.6%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 26.51% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 9.96% and the S&P 500's gain of 6.41% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. In that report, analysts expect Unity Software Inc. to post earnings of -$0.39 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 316.67%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $427.99 million, indicating a 21.36% downward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$1.86 per share and a revenue of $1.76 billion, representing changes of -553.66% and -19.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 73, this industry ranks in the top 29% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

