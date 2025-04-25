Unity Software Inc. (U) Stock Moves 0.74%: What You Should Know

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $22.48 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.74% move from the prior day. The stock's change was equal to S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.05%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.26%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 3.38% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 6.23% and the S&P 500's loss of 4.77% in that time.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 7, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of -$0.38, marking a 353.33% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $411.93 million, reflecting a 10.53% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of -$1.10 per share and revenue of $1.77 billion, indicating changes of +34.52% and -2.27%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 3.29% higher. Unity Software Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Unity Software Inc. (U)

