Unity Software Inc. (U) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

Unity Software Inc. (U) closed at $23.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.51% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.22% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.08%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.51%.

The stock of company has risen by 9.38% in the past month, leading the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 2.98% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.45%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Unity Software Inc. in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.26, up 18.75% from the prior-year quarter. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $425.02 million, showing a 5.4% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$0.81 per share and revenue of $1.79 billion, which would represent changes of +51.79% and -1.31%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Unity Software Inc. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.33% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, Unity Software Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 52, placing it within the top 22% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

