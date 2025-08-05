Unity Software Inc. (U) Just Reclaimed the 20-Day Moving Average

Unity Software Inc. (U) reached a significant support level, and could be a good pick for investors from a technical perspective. Recently, U broke through the 20-day moving average, which suggests a short-term bullish trend.

A well-liked tool among traders, the 20-day simple moving average offers a look back at a stock's price over a 20-day period. This is very beneficial to short-term traders, as it smooths out short-term price trends and gives more trend reversal signals than longer-term moving averages.

The 20-day moving average can show signals that are similar to other SMAs as well. If a stock's price is moving above the 20-day, the trend is considered positive. When the price falls below the moving average, it can signal a downward trend.

U could be on the verge of another rally after moving 22.1% higher over the last four weeks. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider U's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

Investors should think about putting U on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.

