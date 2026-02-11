Markets
U

Unity Software Inc. Q4 Loss Declines

February 11, 2026 — 07:40 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Unity Software Inc. (U) released Loss for fourth quarter of -$89.963 million

The company's earnings totaled -$89.963 million, or -$0.21 per share. This compares with -$122.727 million, or -$0.30 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 10.1% to $503.089 million from $457.099 million last year.

Unity Software Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: -$89.963 Mln. vs. -$122.727 Mln. last year. -EPS: -$0.21 vs. -$0.30 last year. -Revenue: $503.089 Mln vs. $457.099 Mln last year.

For the fourth quarter, excluding items, the company posted earnings of $0.24 per share, higher than $0.20 per share in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the software company expects a rise in earnings and revenue.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2026, Unity expects adjusted EBITDA of $105 million to $110 million, on revenue of $480 million to $490 million.

For the first quarter of fiscal 2025, the company had posted adjusted EBITDA of $84 million, on revenue of $435 million.

U was down by 23.75% at $22.13 in the pre-market trade on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

U

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.