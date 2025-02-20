Unity Software: EPS Miss, Revenue Beat

Unity Software (NYSE:U), known for its advanced real-time 3D content creation platform, reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 earnings on Thursday, Feb. 20. Revenue of $457 million surpassed the analyst estimate of $432 million but a GAAP earnings per share (EPS) loss of $0.30 missed expectations of a $0.15 gain.

The quarter's results showcased strengths in cost management and subscription revenue growth, but weaknesses in monetization strategies persisted, highlighting the need for strategic readjustments.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) GAAP EPS ($0.30) $0.15 ($0.66) N/A Revenue $457 million $432 million $609 million (25%) Adj. EBITDA margin 23% N/A 30% (7 pps) Free cash flow $106 million N/A $61 million 74%

Brief Overview of Unity Software

Unity Software specializes in providing a robust platform for creating real-time 3D content. Its tools are employed across various sectors, from mobile gaming to industrial applications. A key feature of Unity's platform is its ability to support diverse customer needs, offering high-definition visuals and AI-driven content creation. This versatility makes Unity a leader in enabling developers to create dynamic, interactive experiences across industries.

Currently, Unity's business strategy focuses on two main pillars. The first is enhancing its core platform to maintain leadership in real-time 3D content creation. The second pillar involves providing a comprehensive suite of monetization and growth solutions to help users successfully engage and profit from their content.

Quarterly Highlights and Challenges

Unity exceeded revenue guidance thanks in part to the company's strategic portfolio revenue of $442 million, which surpassed management expectations and grew subscription revenue by 15% and industry-specific strategic revenue by 50%. Notably, the launch of Unity 6 has been a pivotal success, reinforcing its core technology platform and driving these gains.

However, Unity faced monetization challenges. The Grow Solutions segment reported a 5% revenue decline to $305 million. Comparatively, adjusted for one-time credits in 2023, this decline modestly adjusted to a 2% increase. Despite this setback, the company reduced its GAAP net loss to $123 million from $254 million in Q4 2023, showcasing effective cost management and a considerable boost in free cash flow to $106 million from $61 million.

In an attempt to innovate and stabilize its platform, Unity has focused on reducing operating expenses, evident in its improved EBITDA performance, which reached $106 million. This improvement is attributable to both enhanced operational efficiency and reduced personnel costs. Despite these positives, Unity's net loss indicates that the company still faces significant profitability challenges.

The shift away from an unpopular runtime fee back to a subscription model has improved customer relations. This change, combined with hiring a new CTO and CFO, is expected to bolster Unity's leadership capabilities and strategic direction. The company must carefully navigate competitive pressures from rivals like Epic Games’ Unreal Engine.

Future Outlook

Looking ahead, Unity management provided guidance for Q1 2025. It expects revenue between $405 million and $415 million, with adjusted EBITDA in the $60 million to $65 million range. The company aims to balance optimism for new pricing models and product launches with the potential risks posed by competitive markets and macroeconomic uncertainties.

Investors should closely monitor Unity's strategic pivots in the coming quarters. Particularly, developments in monetization strategy and the continued adoption of Unity 6 will signal the company's ability to sustain growth. Unity's ability to innovate and respond to competitive pressures will be vital in achieving its ambitious goals.

Where to invest $1,000 right now

When our analyst team has a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, Stock Advisor’s total average return is 955% — a market-crushing outperformance compared to 179% for the S&P 500.*

They just revealed what they believe are the 10 best stocks for investors to buy right now…

Learn more »

*Stock Advisor returns as of February 7, 2025

JesterAI is a Foolish AI, based on a variety of Large Language Models (LLMs) and proprietary Motley Fool systems. All articles published by JesterAI are reviewed by our editorial team, and The Motley Fool takes ultimate responsibility for the content of this article. JesterAI cannot own stocks and so it has no positions in any stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Unity Software. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.