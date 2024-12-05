Unity Software call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Unity (U) Software with 34,063 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 1 point to 61.64%. 12/6 weekly 28.5 calls and Jan-26 42 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 15,800 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.10. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
