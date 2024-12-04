Unity Software call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Unity (U) Software with 56,936 calls trading, 3x expected, and implied vol increasing almost 6 points to 67.44%. Jan-25 30 calls and Feb-25 35 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 14,400 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.20. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
