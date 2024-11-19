Unity Software call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Unity (U) Software with 23,938 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 62.36%. 11/22 weekly 18.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 21 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 24th.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Discover the latest stocks recommended by top Wall Street analysts, all in one place with Analyst Top Stocks
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on U:
- Unity participates in a conference call with Maxim Group
- Unity price target raised to $16 from $15 at Macquarie
- Unity price target raised to $28 from $25 at Stifel
- Unity price target raised to $24 from $22 at Morgan Stanley
- Unity price target raised to $15 from $10 at Benchmark
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.