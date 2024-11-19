Unity Software call volume above normal and directionally bullish

Bullish option flow detected in Unity (U) Software with 23,938 calls trading, 2x expected, and implied vol increasing over 6 points to 62.36%. 11/22 weekly 18.5 calls and 12/6 weekly 21 calls are the most active options, with total volume in those strikes near 12,000 contracts. The Put/Call Ratio is 0.08. Earnings are expected on February 24th.

