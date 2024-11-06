Unity Software Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for U

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Unity Software Inc (Symbol: U) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $22.10, changing hands as high as $22.50 per share. Unity Software Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of U shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, U's low point in its 52 week range is $13.895 per share, with $43.54 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.75.

