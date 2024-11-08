Unity price target raised to $16 from $15 at Macquarie

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Unity (U) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Q3 results beat expectations and and “provide some optimism that Unity is moving past its trough,” but revenue growth and margin expansion are minimal, the game engine won’t grow much more than mid-single digits in 2025, and the company’s ad tech rebuild has “a long hill to climb” to catch AppLovin (APP), the analyst tells investors.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on U:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.