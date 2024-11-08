News & Insights

Unity price target raised to $16 from $15 at Macquarie

November 08, 2024 — 12:55 pm EST

Macquarie raised the firm’s price target on Unity (U) to $16 from $15 and keeps an Underperform rating on the shares. Q3 results beat expectations and and “provide some optimism that Unity is moving past its trough,” but revenue growth and margin expansion are minimal, the game engine won’t grow much more than mid-single digits in 2025, and the company’s ad tech rebuild has “a long hill to climb” to catch AppLovin (APP), the analyst tells investors.

