Unity price target raised to $15 from $10 at Benchmark

Benchmark raised the firm’s price target on Unity (U) to $15 from $10 and keeps a Sell rating on the shares. Unity achieved a “modest” Q3 beat, but issued cautious guidance for Q4, reflecting ongoing challenges in a maturing video game industry, the analyst tells investors in a post-earnings note.

