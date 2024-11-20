Unity Group Eyes Secondary Listing in Malaysia

Unity Group Holdings International Limited (HK:1539) has released an update.

Unity Group Holdings International Limited is exploring a secondary listing on Bursa Malaysia Securities to enhance its presence in the Malaysian and Middle Eastern markets. The company aims to improve its business development and reputation by increasing accessibility for regional investors and strengthening ties with local financial institutions. With a focus on sustainability and green initiatives, Unity Group is poised to attract quality personnel and drive expansion in Malaysia.

