UNITY Biotechnology to Present 36-Week Data from ASPIRE Phase 2B Study at ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting

UNITY Biotechnology will present ASPIRE Phase 2B study data on UBX1325 for diabetic macular edema at ARVO 2025.

UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. has announced that it will present data from its ASPIRE Phase 2B study on its senolytic candidate, UBX1325, targeting diabetic macular edema at the upcoming ARVO 2025 Annual Meeting from May 4-8 in Salt Lake City. The presentation, titled "Safety and Efficacy of Senolytic Candidate UBX1325 for Diabetic Macular Edema," is scheduled for May 7, 2025. UNITY focuses on developing therapeutics aimed at slowing or reversing aging-related diseases and is particularly interested in age-related ophthalmic and neurologic conditions. The company cautioned that forward-looking statements made in the release may face uncertainties, including potential delays in clinical trials and funding challenges, stressing that actual results could differ significantly from expectations.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., May 01, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNITY Biotechnology, Inc. (“UNITY”) [NASDAQ: UBX], a biotechnology company developing therapeutics to slow, halt or reverse diseases of aging, today announced that the Company will present 36-week data from the ASPIRE Phase 2B study at the Association for Research in Vision and Ophthalmology (ARVO) 2025 Annual Meeting being held on May 4-8, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah.







ARVO 2025 Presentation Details:









Title:



Safety and Efficacy of Senolytic Candidate UBX1325 for Diabetic Macular Edema: The BEHOLD Phase 2 and ASPIRE Phase 2b Trials







Presentation Number:



4014







Session:



Diabetic Macular Edema: Anti-VEGF







Date & Time:



Wednesday, May 7, 2025 at 11:00-11:15 a.m. MDT







Location:



Calvin L. Rampton Salt Palace Convention Center, Room 255ABC







Presenter:



Arshad M. Khanani, M.D., M.A., FASRS, Director of Clinical Research at Sierra Eye Associates





Additional presentation details are available on the ARVO 2025 website



here



.







About UNITY







UNITY is developing a new class of therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging. UNITY’s current focus is on creating medicines to selectively eliminate or modulate senescent cells and thereby provide transformative benefit in age-related ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases. More information is available at



www.unitybiotechnology.com



or follow us on



X



and



LinkedIn



.







Forward-Looking Statements







This press release contains forward-looking statements including statements related to UNITY’s understanding of cellular senescence and the role it plays in diseases of aging, the potential for UNITY to develop therapeutics to slow, halt, or reverse diseases of aging, including for ophthalmologic and neurologic diseases, UNITY’s expectations regarding potential benefits, activity, effectiveness, safety, and market opportunity of UBX1325, the potential for UNITY to successfully commence and complete clinical studies of UBX1325 for DME and other ophthalmologic diseases, the expected timing of results of the clinical trial in UBX1325, and UNITY’s expectations regarding the sufficiency of its cash runway. These statements involve substantial known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause our actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from the information expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements, including risks related to delay or disruption in clinical trials, risks relating to the uncertainties inherent in the drug development process, risks relating to UNITY’s understanding of senescence biology, and risks related to UNITY’s ability to raise funding. This press release also contains data from third parties relating to market size and treatment outcomes, which involves a number of assumptions and limitations, and you are cautioned not to give undue weight to such estimates. The Company may not actually achieve the plans, intentions, or expectations disclosed in its forward-looking statements, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements. Actual results or events could differ materially from the plans, intentions and expectations disclosed in the forward-looking statements we make. The forward-looking statements in this press release represent our views as of the date of this release. We anticipate that subsequent events and developments will cause our views to change. However, while we may elect to update these forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we have no current intention of doing so except to the extent required by applicable law. You should, therefore, not rely on these forward-looking statements as representing our views as of any date subsequent to the date of this release. For a further description of the risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ from those expressed in these forward-looking statements, as well as risks relating to the business of the Company in general and the sufficiency of its cash runway, see UNITY’s most recent Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2025, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on April 22, 2025, as well as other documents that may be filed by UNITY from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission.







Media Contact







Inizio Evoke Comms





Katherine Smith







Katherine.Smith@inizioevoke.com









Investor Contact







LifeSci Advisors, LLC





Joyce Allaire







jallaire@lifesciadvisors.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.