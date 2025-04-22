Unity Bank Named One of America's Top-Performing Small Banks by Hovde Group

Unity Bank recognized as a top-performing small bank by Hovde Group for the third consecutive year.

Unity Bank has been recognized as one of the top-performing small banks in the United States by the Hovde Group for the third consecutive year, highlighting its exceptional financial management and customer service. The Hovde Group’s annual report evaluates small banks based on several financial metrics, including revenue, efficiency, and growth in loans and deposits. Unity Bank's President & CEO, James Hughes, attributed this achievement to the bank's strategic strength, employee dedication, and customer trust, emphasizing their commitment to responsible growth. As a leading financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey, Unity Bank operates 21 branches and offers a range of community-focused banking services. Further details about the Hovde Group’s report and Unity Bank's services can be found on its website.

Potential Positives

Unity Bank has been recognized as one of the top-performing small banks in the United States, highlighting its competitive position in the financial sector.

This recognition by the Hovde Group, a respected financial advisory firm, emphasizes Unity Bank's sustained excellence in financial management and customer service.

Being included in the Hovde Group’s annual high-performer list for the third time signifies the bank's consistent strength and effective long-term growth strategy.

The award underscores employee dedication and customer trust, which can enhance the bank's reputation and attract new customers and investors.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What recognition did Unity Bank receive in 2025?

Unity Bank was named one of the top-performing small banks in the U.S. by the Hovde Group.

How many times has Unity Bank been on Hovde Group’s list?

This is the third time Unity Bank has been included in Hovde Group’s annual high-performer list.

What criteria did Hovde Group use to evaluate banks?

Hovde Group ranked banks based on pre-tax revenue, efficiency ratios, loan and deposit growth, and employee productivity.

Who is the President & CEO of Unity Bank?

James Hughes is the President & CEO of Unity Bank.

Where can customers find more information about Unity Bank?

Customers can visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK for more information.

CLINTON, N.J., April 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unity Bank has been named one of the top-performing small banks in the United States by the Hovde Group, a nationally respected financial advisory and research firm. This marks the third time Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) has been included in Hovde’s annual high-performer list, underscoring the bank’s sustained excellence in financial management and customer service.





The 2025 edition of Hovde Group’s report evaluates small banks with market capitalizations between $100 million and $1.5 billion, ranking them on key financial metrics such as pre-tax pre-provision net revenue, efficiency ratios, loan and deposit growth, tangible book value growth, and employee productivity.





“Being recognized again by the Hovde Group reflects the consistent strength of our strategy, the dedication of our employees, and the continued trust of our customers,” said James Hughes, President & CEO of Unity Bank. “This recognition reinforces our focus on long-term, responsible growth.”





Unity Bank joins a select group of institutions that have been recognized multiple times for outstanding performance in the small bank sector.





More information about the full report and methodology is available through Hovde Group’s research platform or via coverage from financial publications.







About Unity Bancorp, Inc.







Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) is the parent company of Unity Bank, a financial services organization based in Clinton, New Jersey. Unity Bank operates 21 branches across New Jersey and the Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, offering community-focused commercial banking services, including deposit accounts, loans, and digital services. For details, visit unitybank.com or call 800-618-BANK (800-618-2265). Unity Bank is a member of the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC). To learn about FDIC insurance, visit FDIC.gov.





Contact:





Crystal Rose





Marketing Director





(908) 713-4310





Crystal.Rose@unitybank.com



