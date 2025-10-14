UNITY BANCORP INC Announces Advance In Q3 Income

(RTTNews) - UNITY BANCORP INC (UNTY) reported a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year

The company's bottom line totaled $14.390 million, or $1.41 per share. This compares with $10.905 million, or $1.07 per share, last year.

Excluding items, UNITY BANCORP INC reported adjusted earnings of $13.623 million or $1.33 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 9.6% to $1.921 million from $1.753 million last year.

UNITY BANCORP INC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $14.390 Mln. vs. $10.905 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.41 vs. $1.07 last year. -Revenue: $1.921 Mln vs. $1.753 Mln last year.

