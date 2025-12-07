Uniting Wealth Spends Over $20 Million on Dividend-Focused ETFs

Key Points

Uniting Wealth Partners bought 200,141 shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF, worth around $7.61 million at the end of Q3.

SDVY accounts for 1.8% of the firm's AUM, placing it in the fund’s top ten holdings.

The firm also bought around $14 million of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in Q3.

Uniting Wealth Partners' AUM increased from $258.6 million in Q2 to $423.7 million in Q3.

Uniting Wealth Partners, LLC, disclosed a new stake in the First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY). It bought 200,141 shares, valued at $7.61 million at the end of Q3.

What happened

Uniting Wealth Partners opened a position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF during the third quarter, according to a Nov. 7 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing. The fund reported ownership of 200,141 SDVY shares valued at $7.61 million.

What else to know

This new position in SDVY represents 1.8% of Uniting Wealth Partners’ 13F reportable assets under management, making it one of the firm's top ten positions.

Uniting Wealth Partners’ top holdings after the filing:

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) : $86.25 million (20.4% of AUM)

: $86.25 million (20.4% of AUM) Aptus Collared Investment Opportunity ETF (NYSEMKT:ACIO) : $31.38 million (7.4% of AUM)

: $31.38 million (7.4% of AUM) First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) : $14.73 million (3.5% of AUM)

: $14.73 million (3.5% of AUM) Aptus Defined Risk ETF (NYSEMKT:DRSK) : $13.81 million (3.3% of AUM)

: $13.81 million (3.3% of AUM) Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) : $12.62 million (3.0% of AUM)

ETF overview

As of Dec. 2, 2025, SDVY shares were priced at $38.03, down 4.8% over the past year and trailing the S&P 500 by 17.47 percentage points

The ETF’s 12-month distribution rate is 1.45% and the expense ratio is 0.59%.

Metric Value Price $38.03 Total Net Assets $9.2 billion 12-Month Distribution Rate 1.45% 1-year total return 2.06%

Data as of market close, Dec. 2, 2025.

ETF snapshot

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF contains U.S. small- and mid-cap equities with a history of dividend increases. The fund seeks to combine dividend growth potential with diversification across sectors and industries. It may appeal to those seeking both income and capital appreciation. SDVY's systematic approach and disciplined selection criteria offer a competitive edge for investors focused on dividend growth in the SMID-cap space.

SDVY's investment strategy aims for long-term capital appreciation and rising income potential.

Its portfolio comprises a diversified set of 100 small and mid-cap companies with a history of raising dividends. It is based on the Nasdaq US Small Mid Cap Rising Dividend Achievers™ Index.

Structured as an exchange-traded fund, SDVY offers liquidity and transparency.

Foolish take

Uniting Wealth Partners grew dramatically in the third quarter. The value of its assets under management increased from $258.6 million in Q2 to $423.7 million in Q3. It also increased the number of holdings from around 115 to almost 200.

As such, the $7.6 million SDVY purchase is one of many new positions for the investment firm. For example, it also significantly increased its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF. Both ETFs seek companies that already pay strong dividends and are likely to continue doing so. SDVY focuses on small- and mid-cap firms.

Dividends appear to be an important investment factor for Uniting Wealth Partners. Walmart, its biggest holding by far, is a Dividend King. It has increased its dividend for 52 consecutive years. It may be looking to diversify away from bigger companies with its SDVY buy, while retaining its dividend focus. Smaller dividend-paying companies can be more volatile, but also have the potential for growth.

Glossary

ETF (Exchange-Traded Fund): An investment fund traded on stock exchanges, holding a diversified portfolio of assets.

SMID Cap: Refers to small- and mid-capitalization companies, typically with market values between $300 million and $10 billion.

Dividend yield: Annual dividends paid by an investment, expressed as a percentage of its current price.

Assets Under Management (AUM): The total market value of investments managed by a fund or firm.

13F reportable assets: Securities that institutional investment managers must disclose quarterly to the SEC on Form 13F.

Net position change: The difference in the number or value of shares held in a security after a transaction.

Annualized: A figure projected over a full year, based on data from a shorter period.

Capital appreciation: An increase in the value of an asset or investment over time.

Diversification: Spreading investments across various assets to reduce risk.

Systematic approach: An investment method based on predefined, disciplined rules or criteria.



Emma Newbery has positions in Nvidia. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Nvidia and Walmart. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.