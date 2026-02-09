Unitil Corp Bottom Line Rises In Full Year

(RTTNews) - Unitil Corp (UTL) revealed a profit for its full year that Increases, from last year

The company's bottom line totaled $50.20 million, or $2.97 per share. This compares with $47.10 million, or $2.93 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unitil Corp reported adjusted earnings of $53.30 million or $3.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period rose 8.3% to $536.00 million from $494.80 million last year.

Unitil Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $50.20 Mln. vs. $47.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: $2.97 vs. $2.93 last year. -Revenue: $536.00 Mln vs. $494.80 Mln last year.

