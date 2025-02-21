News & Insights

Uniti Q4 FFO Declines

February 21, 2025 — 09:26 am EST

(RTTNews) - Uniti Group Inc. (UNIT), Friday announced fourth-quarter financial results, reporting funds from operations of $77.9 million or $0.30 a share compared to $85.7 million or $0.32 a share in the previous year.

On adjusted basis, FFO stood at $91.9 million or $0.35 per share compared to $91.6 million or $0.34 per share last year.

Earnings totaled $20.9 million or $0.09 a share versus last year's $30.4 million or $0.13 a share.

Revenues increased to $293.3 million from $285.7 million in the previous year.

Looking ahead, the company sees FFO of $322 to $342 million, and AFFO of $369 to $389 million for the full year 2025.

Uniti projects revenue of $1.196 to $1.216 billion, and earnings of $95 to $115 million for the same period.

Analysts, on average, estimate revenue of $1.21 billion for the fiscal year 2025.

