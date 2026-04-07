UnitedHealth Jumps on CMS' MA Rate Boost: How to Position Now

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) delivered a major surprise for health insurers this week, finalizing Medicare Advantage (MA) payment rates for 2027 at an average increase of 2.48%. That’s a sharp jump from the 0.09% proposal in January, instantly improving sector sentiment.

Markets reacted fast. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated UNH jumped 7.8% in after-hours trading, while Humana Inc. HUM surged 11.1% and Centene Corporation CNC gained 4.3%. Investors clearly saw the updated CMS decision as a meaningful relief after months of pressure on managed care stocks.

Over the past year, UNH has fallen 46.4%, HUM has dropped 28.3% and CNC has declined 42.3%. The industry sank 41.8%, while the S&P 500 surged 33.9%. That gap shows just how out of favor the group had become. CMS also noted that the finalized 2027 rates could translate into more than $13 billion in additional payments for Medicare Advantage plans.

Price Performance – UNH, HUM, CNC, Industry & S&P 500

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A Sharp Turn From the 2027 January Shock

CMS’ January proposal effectively signaled a near-flat reimbursement environment at a time when insurers are dealing with rising utilization trends and higher medical costs. The 0.09% proposed increase raised concerns that profitability across Medicare Advantage would deteriorate further.

The finalized 2.48% increase doesn’t solve every problem, but it meaningfully reduces the worst-case scenario investors had started to price in. It also improves visibility for insurers as they plan benefits, pricing and network strategies for 2027.

For context, CMS had finalized the 2026 Medicare Advantage reimbursement rate at an average increase of 5.06%, after initially proposing 2.2%. That experience likely influenced why investors were cautious about the 2027 proposal. This time, the agency again landed higher than its early stance.

Why the Sector Has Been Beaten Down

The selloff in health insurer stocks over the past year wasn’t driven by a single event. It was a mix of market positioning, cost pressures and headline risks that kept piling up.

One major factor was investor rotation. Capital has aggressively flowed into high-growth technology names tied to artificial intelligence, leaving defensive sectors like healthcare behind. Companies such as UnitedHealth, which are typically seen as stable and resilient, suddenly looked less attractive compared to fast-moving AI winners.

Meanwhile, rising geopolitical tensions pushed energy prices higher and revived inflation concerns. That backdrop pushed investors to reshuffle portfolios, and health insurers got left behind.But beyond market dynamics, managed care companies have also faced growing scrutiny and operational concerns, and UNH has been a central focus.

Regulatory Headlines Have Added Pressure

UnitedHealth has faced intensified regulatory attention. The U.S. Department of Justice has reportedly been reviewing parts of UnitedHealth’s Medicare billing practices, along with the competitive behavior of Optum Rx, its pharmacy benefit management business. These probes can drag on for months, keeping uncertainty high despite solid fundamentals.

There’s also lingering fallout from the 2024 Change Healthcare cyberattack, which disrupted payment processing across the healthcare system. While UnitedHealth has already taken steps to address the damage, questions around provider support and long-term regulatory implications continue to hang over the story.

Why UnitedHealth is Positioned to Benefit the Most

UnitedHealth is one of the largest MA providers in the United States, and its scale makes CMS reimbursement changes especially important. Even small changes from the CMS can move UNH meaningfully.

In 2025, UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement revenue jumped 22.8% year over year to $171.3 billion. Medicare Advantage membership also rose 7.6% to 8.445 million. The new 2027 rate increase will likely strengthen earnings visibility for the company, particularly if medical utilization trends stabilize. Still, UnitedHealth’s own outlook suggests it is prioritizing profitability over pure growth.

However, UnitedHealth expects its Medicare Advantage membership to decline in 2026 to 7.245-7.295 million, which is tied to strategic actions, including exiting less profitable markets, narrowing provider networks and tightening pricing. This is not a sign of weakening demand. Instead, it reflects a deliberate move to protect margins in a tougher reimbursement environment.

UnitedHealth’s medical care ratio has risen sharply, climbing from 83.2% in 2023 to 85.5% in 2024 and then jumping again to 89.1% in 2025. That means a larger portion of premiums is being consumed by claims, leaving less room for margin growth.

UNH’s Integrated Model Still Sets it Apart

Despite the noise, UnitedHealth’s structural strengths remain intact. The company operates one of the most integrated healthcare ecosystems in the industry, combining insurance operations with a massive healthcare services platform through Optum. That model gives UNH reach across insurance, PBM, care delivery and analytics. It allows the company to influence costs across the healthcare chain.

Long-term demographics also remain supportive. An aging U.S. population and rising chronic disease prevalence continue to drive demand for senior-focused healthcare programs. That creates a durable growth backdrop, even if reimbursement cycles remain uneven.

Where Do the Estimates Stand?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for 2026 EPS is pegged at $17.66, indicating an 8% year-over-year improvement. The consensus estimate for revenues is pegged at $440.36 billion, implying a 1.6% decline from a year ago.

For 2027, EPS is projected to grow to $19.95, marking a 13% improvement. It has witnessed one upward estimate revision in the past week, against no downward movements. Revenues are pegged at $457.29 billion, 3.8% growth from a year ago.

Over the past four quarters, the company has missed estimates twice and beaten twice, producing an average earnings surprise of negative 2.4%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | UnitedHealth Group Incorporated Quote

UNH’s Valuation

The prolonged selloff has pushed UnitedHealth’s valuation below its historical average. The stock now trades at a forward price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 15.41X, below its five-year median of 19.23X. However, it is still above the industry average of 13.17X. In comparison, Humana and Centene are currently trading at 16.28X and 10.68X, respectively.

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Final Words

UnitedHealth appears better positioned after CMS finalized a stronger-than-expected Medicare Advantage rate hike for 2027, easing fears of a sharp profitability squeeze. While rising medical costs and regulatory overhangs remain key risks, UNH’s scale in Medicare Advantage and its integrated Optum platform provide important structural advantages.

The company’s disciplined approach, including exiting weaker markets, could support margins even if membership declines in the near term. With estimates still projecting earnings growth and valuation below historical levels, UNH currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.