UnitedHealth Group Unusual Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on UnitedHealth Group. Our analysis of options history for UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $89,554, and 9 were calls, valued at $355,014.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $400.0 to $620.0 for UnitedHealth Group during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for UnitedHealth Group options trades today is 783.5 with a total volume of 222.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for UnitedHealth Group's big money trades within a strike price range of $400.0 to $620.0 over the last 30 days.

UnitedHealth Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $147.1 $144.65 $144.65 $400.00 $72.3K 62 7 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $26.65 $26.3 $26.3 $530.00 $49.9K 732 19 UNH CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $19.9 $19.85 $19.85 $540.00 $39.7K 2.2K 25 UNH CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $7.95 $7.25 $7.6 $550.00 $38.0K 1.9K 90 UNH CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $10.7 $10.25 $10.25 $560.00 $36.4K 1.5K 39

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group is one of the largest private health insurers, providing medical benefits to about 50 million members globally, including 1 million outside the us as June 2024. As a leader in employer-sponsored, self-directed, and government-backed insurance plans, UnitedHealth has obtained massive scale in managed care. Along with its insurance assets, UnitedHealth's continued investments in its Optum franchises have created a healthcare services colossus that spans everything from medical and pharmaceutical benefits to providing outpatient care and analytics to both affiliated and third-party customers.

Present Market Standing of UnitedHealth Group Trading volume stands at 844,426, with UNH's price up by 0.28%, positioned at $539.6. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 75 days. Expert Opinions on UnitedHealth Group

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $650.4.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, maintaining a target price of $660. * An analyst from Keybanc has revised its rating downward to Overweight, adjusting the price target to $650. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $700. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for UnitedHealth Group, targeting a price of $642. * An analyst from Piper Sandler has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on UnitedHealth Group, which currently sits at a price target of $600.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

