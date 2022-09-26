UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (Symbol: UNH) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $502.37, changing hands as low as $499.00 per share. UnitedHealth Group Inc shares are currently trading off about 1.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of UNH shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UNH's low point in its 52 week range is $383.12 per share, with $553.29 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $507.96.

