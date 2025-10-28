Unitedhealth Group, Inc. Q3 Profit Decreases, But Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Unitedhealth Group, Inc. (UNH) announced a profit for third quarter that Decreased from last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $2.348 billion, or $2.59 per share. This compares with $6.055 billion, or $6.51 per share, last year.

Excluding items, Unitedhealth Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $2.650 billion or $2.92 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.81 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 12.2% to $113.161 billion from $100.820 billion last year.

Unitedhealth Group, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $2.348 Bln. vs. $6.055 Bln. last year. -EPS: $2.59 vs. $6.51 last year. -Revenue: $113.161 Bln vs. $100.820 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $16.25

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.