United Utilities upgraded to Buy from Neutral at Citi

Citi upgraded United Utilities (UUGRY) to Buy from Neutral with a price target of 1,137 GBp, up from 973 GBp. The firm views United as the best way to gain exposure to UK water utilities ahead of the regulatory review.

