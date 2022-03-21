United Time Technology Still On Rally

(RTTNews) - United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (UTME) shares are surging more than 15 percent on Monday morning trade continuing an uptrend since March 15. There have been no corporate announcements on the day to influence the stock movement. The shares have been trading lower since mid-June of 2021, however, gained momentum since last Tuesday.

Currently, shares are at $2.21, up 15.36 percent from the previous close of $1.92 on a volume of 8,052,600. The shares have traded in a range of $1.52-$107.33 on a volume of 195,170 for the last 52 weeks.

