United Therapeutics Corp Q4 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - United Therapeutics Corp (UTHR) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $364.3 million, or $7.70 per share. This compares with $301.3 million, or $6.19 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 7.4% to $790.2 million from $735.9 million last year.

