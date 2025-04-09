United Rentals Earnings Preview: What to Expect

United Rentals, Inc. (URI), the world’s largest equipment rental provider, is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, and commands a market cap of $36.6 billion. The company offers a broad suite of equipment solutions serving industrial and construction firms, utilities, municipalities, and homeowners. United Rentals is set to announce its Q1 earnings on Wednesday, Apr. 23.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect URI to report a profit of $8.92 per share, down 2.5% from $9.15 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in two of its last four quarterly reports, while missing on two other occasions.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect URI to report EPS of $44.51, up 3.1% from $43.17 in fiscal 2024. Looking ahead, its EPS is expected to grow 10.3% annually to $49.11 in 2026.

URI stock has dropped 21.5% over the past year, compared to the broader S&P 500 Index's ($SPX) 4.2% decline and the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund's (XLI) 7.2% plunge over the same time frame.

On Jan. 29, URI shares declined over 1% following its Q4 earnings release. The company posted adjusted EPS of $11.59, falling short of Wall Street’s estimate of $11.77, while revenue came in at $4.1 billion, surpassing the forecasted $3.9 billion. The company achieved a net income of $689 million, representing a margin of 16.8%. Looking ahead, URI projects full-year revenue in the range of $15.6 billion to $16.1 billion.

The consensus opinion on URI stock is reasonably upbeat, with an overall “Moderate Buy” rating. Of 19 analysts covering the stock, eight advise a “Strong Buy” rating, one suggests a “Moderate Buy,” seven suggest a “Hold,” and three suggest a “Strong Sell.” URI's average analyst price target is $776.94, which indicates that the stock trades at a premium of 40.1% from the prevailing market prices.

