United Rentals Appoints Ted Grace As CFO

November 07, 2022 — 08:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Rentals, Inc. (URI), an equipment rental company, said on Monday that it has appointed Ted Grace as Chief Financial Officer, with effect from November 3.

Grace was serving as interim finance chief of United Rentals since July 29 after Jessica Graziano stepped down to pursue another opportunity.

Grace joined United Rentals in 2016 as Vice President and Head of Investor Relations, and has been an integral leader across all aspects of the finance function.

