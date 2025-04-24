United Parcel Service Stock: A Deep Dive Into Analyst Perspectives (21 Ratings)

21 analysts have shared their evaluations of United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) during the recent three months, expressing a mix of bullish and bearish perspectives.

The following table summarizes their recent ratings, shedding light on the changing sentiments within the past 30 days and comparing them to the preceding months.

Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish Total Ratings 11 2 6 2 0 Last 30D 1 0 0 0 0 1M Ago 4 1 2 1 0 2M Ago 1 0 0 0 0 3M Ago 5 1 4 1 0

Analysts provide deeper insights through their assessments of 12-month price targets, revealing an average target of $125.1, a high estimate of $149.00, and a low estimate of $82.00. Observing a downward trend, the current average is 10.32% lower than the prior average price target of $139.50.

Interpreting Analyst Ratings: A Closer Look

A comprehensive examination of how financial experts perceive United Parcel Service is derived from recent analyst actions. The following is a detailed summary of key analysts, their recent evaluations, and adjustments to ratings and price targets.

| Analyst | Analyst Firm | Action Taken | Rating |Current Price Target| Prior Price Target | |--------------------|--------------------|---------------|---------------|--------------------|--------------------| |Lucas Servera |Truist Securities |Lowers |Buy | $130.00|$140.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Equal-Weight | $98.00|$120.00 | |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $123.00|$149.00 | |Patrick Tyler Brown |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $130.00|$145.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $127.00|$141.00 | |Bascome Majors |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $120.00|$130.00 | |Brandon Oglenski |Barclays |Lowers |Underweight | $90.00|$100.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $120.00|$128.00 | |Ken Hoexter |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $129.00|$133.00 | |Lucas Servera |Truist Securities |Announces |Buy | $140.00|- | |Rick Paterson |Loop Capital |Lowers |Hold | $115.00|$120.00 | |Ariel Rosa |Citigroup |Lowers |Buy | $149.00|$158.00 | |Thomas Wadewitz |UBS |Lowers |Buy | $141.00|$170.00 | |Brian Ossenbeck |JP Morgan |Lowers |Neutral | $120.00|$135.00 | |Matt Reustle |Goldman Sachs |Lowers |Buy | $147.00|$166.00 | |Patrick Tyler Brown |Raymond James |Lowers |Strong Buy | $145.00|$155.00 | |Christian Wetherbee |Wells Fargo |Lowers |Overweight | $128.00|$150.00 | |Bascome Majors |Susquehanna |Lowers |Neutral | $130.00|$140.00 | |Ravi Shanker |Morgan Stanley |Lowers |Underweight | $82.00|$100.00 | |Ken Hoexter |B of A Securities |Lowers |Buy | $133.00|$150.00 | |Benjamin Hartford |Baird |Lowers |Neutral | $130.00|$160.00 |

Key Insights:

Action Taken: In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company.

In response to dynamic market conditions and company performance, analysts update their recommendations. Whether they 'Maintain', 'Raise', or 'Lower' their stance, it signifies their reaction to recent developments related to United Parcel Service. This insight gives a snapshot of analysts' perspectives on the current state of the company. Rating: Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market.

Unveiling insights, analysts deliver qualitative insights into stock performance, from 'Outperform' to 'Underperform'. These ratings convey expectations for the relative performance of United Parcel Service compared to the broader market. Price Targets: Analysts gauge the dynamics of price targets, providing estimates for the future value of United Parcel Service's stock. This comparison reveals trends in analysts' expectations over time.

Assessing these analyst evaluations alongside crucial financial indicators can provide a comprehensive overview of United Parcel Service's market position. Stay informed and make well-judged decisions with the assistance of our Ratings Table.

Stay up to date on United Parcel Service analyst ratings.

About United Parcel Service

As the world's largest parcel delivery company, UPS manages a massive fleet of more than 500 planes and 100,000 vehicles, along with many hundreds of sorting facilities, to deliver an average of about 22 million packages per day to residences and businesses across the globe. UPS' domestic US package operations generate around 65% of total revenue while international package makes up 20%. Air and ocean freight forwarding and contract logistics make up the remainder.

Financial Insights: United Parcel Service

Market Capitalization Analysis: With a profound presence, the company's market capitalization is above industry averages. This reflects substantial size and strong market recognition.

Revenue Growth: United Parcel Service's revenue growth over a period of 3M has been noteworthy. As of 31 December, 2024, the company achieved a revenue growth rate of approximately 1.54%. This indicates a substantial increase in the company's top-line earnings. As compared to its peers, the revenue growth lags behind its industry peers. The company achieved a growth rate lower than the average among peers in Industrials sector.

Net Margin: United Parcel Service's net margin excels beyond industry benchmarks, reaching 6.8%. This signifies efficient cost management and strong financial health.

Return on Equity (ROE): The company's ROE is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 10.25%, the company showcases effective utilization of equity capital.

Return on Assets (ROA): The company's ROA is a standout performer, exceeding industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 2.49%, the company showcases effective utilization of assets.

Debt Management: United Parcel Service's debt-to-equity ratio is below the industry average. With a ratio of 1.53, the company relies less on debt financing, maintaining a healthier balance between debt and equity, which can be viewed positively by investors.

Understanding the Relevance of Analyst Ratings

Within the domain of banking and financial systems, analysts specialize in reporting for specific stocks or defined sectors. Their work involves attending company conference calls and meetings, researching company financial statements, and communicating with insiders to publish "analyst ratings" for stocks. Analysts typically assess and rate each stock once per quarter.

Analysts may enhance their evaluations by incorporating forecasts for metrics like growth estimates, earnings, and revenue, delivering additional guidance to investors. It is vital to acknowledge that, although experts in stocks and sectors, analysts are human and express their opinions when providing insights.

Breaking: Wall Street's Next Big Mover

Benzinga's #1 analyst just identified a stock poised for explosive growth. This under-the-radar company could surge 200%+ as major market shifts unfold. Click here for urgent details.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Latest Ratings for UPS

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Truist Securities Maintains Buy Buy Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for UPS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.