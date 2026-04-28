Markets
UPS

United Parcel Service Inc. Bottom Line Falls In Q1

April 28, 2026 — 06:22 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) announced a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings totaled $864 million, or $1.02 per share. This compares with $1.187 billion, or $1.40 per share, last year.

Excluding items, United Parcel Service Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $906 million or $1.07 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to $21.202 billion from $21.546 billion last year.

United Parcel Service Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $864 Mln. vs. $1.187 Bln. last year. -EPS: $1.02 vs. $1.40 last year. -Revenue: $21.202 Bln vs. $21.546 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $ 89.7 B

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

UPS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.