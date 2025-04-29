UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Earnings Results: $UPS Reports Quarterly Earnings

UNITED PARCEL SERVICE ($UPS) posted quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported earnings of $1.49 per share, beating estimates of $1.41 by $0.08. The company also reported revenue of $21,546,000,000, beating estimates of $21,294,927,769 by $251,072,231.
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Insider Trading Activity
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE insiders have traded $UPS stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- NANDO CESARONE (President, US Operations) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $1,371,022
- NORMAN M. JR BROTHERS (Chief Legal & Compliance Off) sold 7,325 shares for an estimated $1,015,009
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 969 institutional investors add shares of UNITED PARCEL SERVICE stock to their portfolio, and 1,099 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 3,912,816 shares (-49.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $493,406,097
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 2,062,958 shares (-3.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $260,139,003
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 1,484,452 shares (+15.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $187,189,397
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP removed 1,463,587 shares (-22.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $184,558,320
- AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL INC removed 1,421,041 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $179,193,270
- VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP added 1,378,136 shares (+77.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $173,782,949
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 1,343,899 shares (-5.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $169,465,663
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Government Contracts
We have seen $213,429,701 of award payments to $UPS over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- SHIPPING CHARGES: $24,612,551
- CONSOLIDATED SMALL PACKAGE TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.: $19,767,567
- CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.: $15,234,773
- CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.: $14,042,074
- CONSOLIDATED TRANSPORTATION SHIPMENTS MADE BY DECENTRALIZED ORDERING OFFICERS.: $13,852,188
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $UPS stock 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UPS stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 6 times. They made 6 purchases worth up to $90,000 on 04/04, 03/17, 02/12, 01/08, 11/25 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 03/20.
- REPRESENTATIVE CAROL D. MILLER sold up to $15,000 on 03/10.
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 02/25.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $50,000 on 02/24.
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $UPS in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/08/2025
- BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 12/10/2024
UNITED PARCEL SERVICE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $UPS recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $UPS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $132.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Rick Paterson from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $115.0 on 02/03/2025
- Fadi Chamoun from BMO Capital set a target price of $150.0 on 12/10/2024
