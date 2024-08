(RTTNews) - United Overseas Bank Ltd. (UOVEF.PK), Thursday reported first half profit, including one-off expenses of S$2.91 billion, compared to last year's S$2.92 billion.

Core net profit declined by 1 percent, to S$3.05 billion from S$3.08 billion in the previous year.

Total income stood at S$6.99 billion versus S$7.07 billion last year.

