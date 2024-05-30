United Micro’s Leadership Shuffle and Shareholder Decisions

United Micro (UMC) has released an update.

United Micro’s 2024 Annual General Meeting led to significant leadership changes, including the unanimous election of Stan Hung as Chairman and the appointment of new members across various committees. Shareholders also approved profit distribution, amendments to the corporate charter, 2023 business report and financial statements, and the issuance of Restricted Stock Awards. Additionally, the meeting sanctioned the release of newly elected directors from non-competition restrictions, potentially influencing the company’s strategic direction.

