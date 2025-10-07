United Microelectronics Sept Sales Up 5%; 9-Mnth Sales Rise 2%

Markets
(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corp (UMC,2303) Tuesday said that its revenues rose 5.2 percent to NT$19.93 billion in the month of September from NT$18.94 billion in the same period last year.

The Taiwanese semiconductor company said that for the period from January to September, revenues came in at NT$175.74 billion, up 2.2 percent from NT$171.92 billion in the year-ago period.

Recently, the company reported a decline in sales for the month of July. However, the company registered a rise in sales for the seven-month period.

For the month of July, the company posted sales of NT$ 20.040 billion, less than NT$ 20.896 billion in the same period last year. For the January to July period, revenue stood at NT$ 136.656 billion, higher than NT$ 132.328 billion in the same period of the prior year.

On the NYSE, the stock ended Monday's trading at $7.35, up 1.38%.

