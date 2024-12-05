United Microelectronics Nov. Net Sales Up 6.71% YoY - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) reported net sales of NT$20.05 billion for the month of November 2024, an increase of 6.71% from a year ago. For the period of Jan.-Nov., net sales were NT$213.34 billion, up 3.79%.

UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company. It provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC's IC processing technologies and manufacturing solutions include Logic/Mixed-Signal, embedded High-Voltage, embedded Non-Volatile-Memory, RFSOI and BCD etc.

