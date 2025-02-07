News & Insights

United Microelectronics Jan. Sales Up 4.17% YoY - Quick Facts

February 07, 2025 — 04:01 am EST

(RTTNews) - United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC) reported unaudited net sales of NT$19.8 billion for the month of January 2025, compared to NT$19.0 billion, a year ago, an increase of 4.17%.

UMC is a global semiconductor foundry company, and provides IC fabrication services, focusing on logic and various specialty technologies to serve all major sectors of the electronics industry. UMC is headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, plus local offices in United States, Europe, China, Japan, Korea and Singapore, with worldwide total 20,000 employees.

